Mostly sunny, hot & humid Fourth of July but rain, t-storms developing later

Hot and humid conditions continue in the Upper Peninsula on the Fourth of July. Mostly sunny skies into the early afternoon, then clouds increase ahead of a frontal system from the Canadian Prairies. The chance for rain showers and thunderstorms begin late afternoon in the Western U.P., then increasing in coverage and spreading eastward towards the evening hours. Thunderstorms are capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail and brief downpour.

Showers and thunderstorms diminish in the region by Monday to isolated coverage during the afternoon as the system exits.

Rain and thunderstorm chances continue Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning from a Central Plains-based system, followed by a cooler and drier period Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

Another system brings rainy conditions to the Upper Peninsula Friday and Saturday.

Sunday, Independence Day: Mostly sunny, hot and humid; then clouds increasing in the late afternoon with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms beginning west (spreading eastward into the evening); isolated thunderstorms can produce damaging wind gusts, hail and brief downpour; non-thunderstorm winds from the southwest at 10-20mph

>Highs: 80s-90 (warmer inland)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and few thunderstorms, diminishing to isolated coverage in the afternoon

>Highs: 80s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon; cooler

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early then becoming partly cloudy

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70

Friday: Becoming cloudy with a chance of rain

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 70

