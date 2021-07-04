Advertisement

Marquette 4th of July parade exceeds organizers expectations

Marquette 4th of July Parade
Marquette 4th of July Parade(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette 4th of July parade organizers were pleasantly surprised at this year’s turnout.

Co-chair Sally Davis said they were only expecting 15 to 20 units this year and they ended up having well over 50.

Those units include UP Health System, Marquette Township Fire Rescue and TV6!

Kids waited anxiously on the sidewalk to pick up any candy, magnets or ice pops that were tossed into the crowd.

Davis said it usually takes six months to a year to plan a parade and the board members weren’t going to have it this year.

Even so, once restrictions were lifted they planned the parade in a record 4 to 5 weeks.

“Had it not been for the Marquette Elks Lodge stepping in to oversee the parade,” Davis said. “We would not have the parade.”

The parade started at Fair Avenue and Third Street and went down to Baraga Avenue.

