Luce County Sheriff Department looking for two vehicles from 4th of July parade

Luce County needs public's help identifying two vehicles
Luce County needs public's help identifying two vehicles
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Luce County Sheriff Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the following 2 vehicles that attended the Newberry 4th of July Parade on Saturday.

Suspect vehicle 1 is a red, mid 80′s Chevrolet Camaro with silver lower trim. It’s possibly a Z28. (Pictured below)

Suspect vehicle 2 is a silver with black stripes 60′s Chevrolet Camaro. (Pictured below)

If you attended Saturday’s Parade and have video or photos that may help the sheriff’s department identify the vehicles, you can message the Luce County Sheriff Department Facebook page.

Silver with black stripes 60's Chevrolet Camaro
Silver with black stripes 60's Chevrolet Camaro
Red mid 80's Chevrolet Camaro with silver lower trim
Red mid 80's Chevrolet Camaro with silver lower trim

