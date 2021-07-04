Luce County Sheriff Department looking for two vehicles from 4th of July parade

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Luce County Sheriff Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the following 2 vehicles that attended the Newberry 4th of July Parade on Saturday.

Suspect vehicle 1 is a red, mid 80′s Chevrolet Camaro with silver lower trim. It’s possibly a Z28. (Pictured below)

Suspect vehicle 2 is a silver with black stripes 60′s Chevrolet Camaro. (Pictured below)

If you attended Saturday’s Parade and have video or photos that may help the sheriff’s department identify the vehicles, you can message the Luce County Sheriff Department Facebook page.

Silver with black stripes 60's Chevrolet Camaro (WLUC)

Red mid 80's Chevrolet Camaro with silver lower trim (WLUC)

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.