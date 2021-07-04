Advertisement

Kingsford’s Zach Person commits to Toledo

Kingsford's Zach Person catches pass from quarterback Mike Meneguzzo.
By Tyler Markle
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Kingsford football player will be continuing his athletic career at the University of Toledo in the Fall of 2022. Zach Person, a 6′5″ WR/TE with the Flivvers has committed to play football with the Toledo Rockets in Division 1′s Mid-American Conference.

The decision was made Independence Day morning. In addition to the offer from Toledo, Person also had offers from Middle Tennessee, New Mexico, Jacksonville State, Grand Valley State, and Northern Michigan. Person is entering his senior year with the Flivvers this Fall.

