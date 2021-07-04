Advertisement

Hundreds gather in Kingsford for Independence Day parade

Floats, veterans, high school athletes, and characters make appearances along the route
First Independence Day parade in the area since 2019
By Matt Price
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds of people from the Iron Mountain-Kingsford area and yonder were fired up Saturday morning. A marching band, floats, veterans, and high school athletes strolled down Woodward Avenue during an early Independence Day parade.

Michael Momont, who has attended the event for around 40 years, enjoyed celebrating with loved ones.

“Our family makes a yearly event out of this,” said Momont, “and we really missed not being able to do it last year.”

Last year’s parade was canceled because of COVID-19. Kira Holder, a Minnesota native visiting her cousins, is relieved everything is moving forward.

“It feels good,” she stated, “because it feels a little free since the pandemic, and it’s out and about and stuff.”

Among the themed floats were The Wizard of Oz and The Sandlot. There were also appearances by state senators Ed Mcbroom and Beau LaFave, Uncle Sam, Captain America, and Mickey Mouse characters.

And, of course, there was the sweet throwing of the candy. Holder loved every bit of it.

“It’s cool,” she said. “It’s a lot of candy, and it’s cool to see the army and the military.”

Momont loved seeing the kids having a great time and being there for the community. As for the event itself, it has a special meaning to him.

“It means watching my great aunts and uncles march in the parade,” he explained, “and that they committed a portion of their lives to protect this country.”

All of those who attended and took part in the parade are already looking forward to next year’s celebration.

