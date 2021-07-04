Advertisement

Haase hits two homers as Tigers dash past White Sox

Haase drives in six runs
(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Eric Haase hit a three-run, inside-the-park homer and later cleared the fence for another three-run drive, leading the Detroit Tigers over the White Sox 11-5. The Tigers snapped Chicago’s five-game winning streak. The Tigers trailed 2-0 in the fourth inning when Jonathan Schoop and Miguel Cabrera drew walks from Dallas Keuchel. Haase hit a sinking liner that bounced past diving center fielder Billy Hamilton and rolled to the wall as the runners circled the bases. Haase’s second homer of the game sailed over the right-field fence in the seventh.

