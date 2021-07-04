Advertisement

Gwinn holds parade for Independence Day

The Gwinn 4th of July parade
The Gwinn 4th of July parade(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Independence Day festivities took place all across Upper Michigan Sunday including a parade in Gwinn. Families lined North Pine Street as the parade passed through.

Local police and fire departments led groups and organizations floats as they passed out candy. With most Independence Day activities canceled last year, people were excited to have a weekend full of events.

“It feels great, we had to put this off last year because of COVID-19 but now we’ve got everyone in the township coming out, we’ve got the parade today and this afternoon at dusk we’ll have the fireworks and kids games today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and last night we had a big street dance so it’s really nice to see everybody out,” said Jeff Milner, First Assistant Fire Chief, Forsyth Township Fire Department.

The festivities wrapped up with a fireworks display at dusk.

