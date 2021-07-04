Fourth of July celebrations continue in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - In Delta County, Independence Day celebrations continue.

The Gladstone community held its Fourth of July parade Sunday afternoon.

This year’s parade theme was “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

Over fifty floats participated in the event and the community came out to support.

“It’s the first one post-pandemic and it definitely means a lot more. That’s why I’m thinking we’re going to have upwards of 15 to 20,000 people because more people are able to come out. Everybody’s been stuck up in their houses for a year so it’s a great excuse and great thing to come out to,” said volunteer Cooper Koski.

Gladstone wrapped up Fourth of July celebrations with fireworks on Sunday night.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.