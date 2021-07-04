Food Fest has good turnout despite less vendors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Exchange Club kicked off its 35th Annual Food Fest at Mattson Lower Harbor Park on Saturday.

Four food vendors set their tents up so people could grab a bite while listening to live music.

Co-chair Geno Angeli said there are less vendors this year because many were affected by the pandemic and lack help.

The festival was canceled last year as a result of COVID-19.

“Every last dollar of profit from this event over the two days goes to our 75 plus charities and they all need it because we didn’t have it last year,” Angeli said. “So, we got some catches up to do.”

Food Fest will continue on Sunday at noon.

The Marquette County Exchange Club is, also, asking volunteers to come out on Monday at 8 a.m. for cleanup.

