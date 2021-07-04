Advertisement

Fireworks meant for July 4 display unintentionally detonated in Maryland

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Fireworks were unintentionally detonated as they were being set up for an Independence Day show in Ocean City, Maryland, leaving employees of the fireworks company with minor injuries.

The Ocean City Fire Department said in a news release that they were alerted to a vehicle fire Sunday morning and responded to find the fireworks that had gone off on the beach.

An undisclosed number of employees had minor injuries but declined transport to a hospital.

No beach or boardwalk patrons were injured.

The city later announced it was canceling the day’s fireworks shows.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luce County needs public's help identifying two vehicles
Luce County Sheriff Department looking for two vehicles from 4th of July parade
FILE. Marquette city logo over a beach scene.
UPDATE: Marquette beaches back open for Fourth of July weekend following latest E. coli test results
MDOT's MiDrive map showing the crash reported on July 2, 2021 on US-2 in Naubinway.
Update: All lanes open on US-2 near Naubinway after crash
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Upper Michigan Fourth of July celebrations
A pulled pork sandwich from Journeyz Eats Food Truck
New food truck open weekends in Marquette County

Latest News

Marquette 4th of July Parade
Marquette 4th of July parade exceeds organizers expectations
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis hospitalized for planned intestinal surgery
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Drilling nearly done to demolish rest of collapsed Florida condo
The Gwinn 4th of July parade
Gwinn holds parade for Independence Day