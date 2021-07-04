Escanaba holds 158th annual July 4th Celebration

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, thousands of people attended the 158th annual July 4th Celebration at Ludington Park in Escanaba.

Multiple attractions included live music and a car show featuring automobiles from past decades. Fireworks capped off the entire event during the evening.

At least 13 food vendors served French fries, corn dogs, and shaved ice.

“The community comes out, and we have a lot of family reunions and class reunions,” said the city’s recreation director, Kim Peterson. “People were down here just picnicking and enjoying the day.”

Gladstone will host an Independence Day celebration on Sunday. That begins with a Firecracker Run at 8:00 a.m., a parade at 11:00 a.m., and many other events, concluded by fireworks at night.

