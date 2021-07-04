Candelario helps Tigers beat White Sox 6-5 for series win

DETROIT (AP) — Jeimer Candelario had three hits and Akil Baddoo drove in two runs as Detroit built a big lead, and the Tigers withstood José Abreu’s three-run homer in the ninth inning in a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox. Detroit won the final two games of the series for its first series win over the White Sox since Sept. 3-5, 2018. Tigers reliever Gregory Soto was forced to change his glove before pitching the ninth inning with a 6-2 lead. José Cisnero relieved and needed one pitch for his fourth save in five chances, retiring Andrew Vaughn on a lineout.

