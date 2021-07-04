Advertisement

Candelario helps Tigers beat White Sox 6-5 for series win

Chicago White Sox right fielder Adam Eaton catches a Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase fly ball in the...
Chicago White Sox right fielder Adam Eaton catches a Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase fly ball in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Jeimer Candelario had three hits and Akil Baddoo drove in two runs as Detroit built a big lead, and the Tigers withstood José Abreu’s three-run homer in the ninth inning in a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox. Detroit won the final two games of the series for its first series win over the White Sox since Sept. 3-5, 2018. Tigers reliever Gregory Soto was forced to change his glove before pitching the ninth inning with a 6-2 lead. José Cisnero relieved and needed one pitch for his fourth save in five chances, retiring Andrew Vaughn on a lineout.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luce County needs public's help identifying two vehicles
Luce County Sheriff Department looking for two vehicles from 4th of July parade
FILE. Marquette city logo over a beach scene.
UPDATE: Marquette beaches back open for Fourth of July weekend following latest E. coli test results
MDOT's MiDrive map showing the crash reported on July 2, 2021 on US-2 in Naubinway.
Update: All lanes open on US-2 near Naubinway after crash
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Upper Michigan Fourth of July celebrations
A pulled pork sandwich from Journeyz Eats Food Truck
New food truck open weekends in Marquette County

Latest News

Kingsford's Zach Person catches pass from quarterback Mike Meneguzzo.
Kingsford’s Zach Person commits to Toledo
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers during the first inning of a...
Anderson, Pirates win 2-0 to stop Brewers’ 11-game run
Winners Joey Chestnut and Michelle Lesco pose with their championship belts and trophies at the...
Fourth of July Latest: Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest
Bucks advance to NBA Finals for first time since 1974