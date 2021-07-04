Advertisement

Bucks advance to NBA Finals for first time since 1974

Middleton scores 23 points in third quarter to eliminate Atlanta
(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Geor. (WLUC) - The Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. They didn’t even need two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to lock up their spot. Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of 16 straight points in a decisive third quarter for a 118-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference final. Milwaukee won the series 4-2, advancing to face the Suns in the NBA Finals. Trae Young returned to the Hawks’ lineup after missing two games with a foot injury. But it wasn’t enough to extend Atlanta’s surprising playoff run.

