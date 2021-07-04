Bark River and surrounding area celebrates 150 year anniversary

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Bark River and its surrounding areas which include Perronville, Schaffer, Hannahville, Wilson, and Harris are recognizing 150 years.

“I think it’s important that we all know our roots and the community we live in. And like all communities in Upper Michigan, we have a strong community family, and that’s what’s unique about the U.P. and Bark River is just good evidence of that,” said Sesquicentennial Committee member Matt Hanson.

To commemorate the anniversary, the community held its annual Fourth of July parade, but this year’s celebration was different as the communities looked back at the past century and a half.

Exhibits from current and past businesses, churches, sports teams, and more were set up on display.

“We have videos from the 1950′s, 70′s, 80′s, and we have an ongoing slide with 90 photos turn of the century,” said Hanson.

Greg Johnson, Bark River Township Supervisor said making Bark River into what it is now has been a long journey, but the community is what always pulls it together.

“If you go back then, we didn’t have a place to visit like this or a place to congregate. We looked ahead to continue some progress and get something here and slowly but surely we’re getting there.”

And as for what the future may hold next for Bark River? “Of course, we’re looking for the population to grow so more people to come out and build here. It’s a great community so we’re looking forward to building and adding on. Whatever it is, we’ll make it go,” said Johnson.

Sunday’s celebration concluded with a firework show.

The Bark River community is planning for a more formal and larger anniversary celebration next year.

