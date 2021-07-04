Advertisement

Anderson, Pirates win 2-0 to stop Brewers’ 11-game run

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers during the first inning of a...
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched seven sparkling innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates ended Milwaukee’s 11-game winning streak with a 2-0 victory over the Brewers. Kevin Newman homered and Wilmer Difo had an RBI double as the Pirates stopped a six-game slide. Milwaukee managed just three hits off Anderson, who broke a personal five-game skid. The left-hander struck out six and walked two while throwing 93 pitches. Milwaukee’s winning streak was the second-longest in franchise history. The Brewers won their first 13 games in 1987. David Bednar and Richard Rodriguez finished the four-hitter with one inning apiece. Rodriguez earned his 11th save in 13 opportunities by completing the Pirates’ third shutout of the season.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luce County needs public's help identifying two vehicles
Luce County Sheriff Department looking for two vehicles from 4th of July parade
FILE. Marquette city logo over a beach scene.
UPDATE: Marquette beaches back open for Fourth of July weekend following latest E. coli test results
MDOT's MiDrive map showing the crash reported on July 2, 2021 on US-2 in Naubinway.
Update: All lanes open on US-2 near Naubinway after crash
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Upper Michigan Fourth of July celebrations
A pulled pork sandwich from Journeyz Eats Food Truck
New food truck open weekends in Marquette County

Latest News

Kingsford's Zach Person catches pass from quarterback Mike Meneguzzo.
Kingsford’s Zach Person commits to Toledo
Winners Joey Chestnut and Michelle Lesco pose with their championship belts and trophies at the...
Fourth of July Latest: Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest
Bucks advance to NBA Finals for first time since 1974
Haase hits two homers as Tigers dash past White Sox