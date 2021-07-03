Advertisement

Ishpeming holds 4th of July parade

Ishpeming parade
Ishpeming parade(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ISHPEMING Mich. (WLUC) - Many U.P. residents started off their 4th of July holiday weekend at the Ishpeming parade.

Over 60 groups participated in the parade, marching down Third Street, onto Hematite, Main, and ending on Ready.

The parade included fire trucks, marching bands, and floats from new local businesses.

It started at 10:30 a.m. and ended lasted about an hour.

Tia Rodda, the Parade Marshal, said after the missed celebrations last year, it was great to see people coming out to participate.

“Last year was rough, to not be able to do it. So this year we’re really excited to be able to be out in the community again,” says Rodda. “We usually have several thousand people come as spectators to watch for the whole parade route.”

After the parade, festivities continued with a picnic, music, and games at Al Quaal. Fireworks took place at dusk.

