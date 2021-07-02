‘Work bee’ launches Munising Bay Trail Network expansion

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - As the season heats up on the trails for hiking and biking, the Munising Bay Trail Network (MBTN) has been busy cutting new pathways in the city.

The MBTN manages several miles of single-track in the Munising area -- and growing.

“A lot of tourists come to Munising to visit Pictured Rocks and we’re hoping to give them a reason to stay a little longer. Bikes are, you know a great way to extend your vacation as we know in the Upper Peninsula,” said MBTN Vice President Zach Eckert.

Eckert was among those leading the way in Thursday’s work bee event -- on a trail connector from Munising High’s football field, Mustang Stadium, to Munising Mountain.

After bench-cutting, upsloping and brush removal by the network’s excavator, the more than dozen volunteers on-hand took it from there -- finishing by hand.

“First step is to go through and rake the surface. Get all the organic stuff off, get the roots standing up. Then we come through and lop the roots. And after that we do a final rake just to smooth everything out. And then it’s up to the weather to start packing it in,” explained Eckert.

In total the network’s looking to add five miles of single-track in the city by the end of the year.

“We’re also simultaneously working out at our Valley Spur trails. We had 13 miles out there this year and we’re hoping to add another five by the end of the summer,” Eckert added.

And the club’s looking to grow just as much as their expanding network of trails.

“It’s a good turnout for us. You know, we’re a smaller organization so it’s really important for volunteers to be involved. We don’t have the income source that some of the bigger clubs have. So we rely on the volunteers just as much as everyone else and maybe a bit more. If you’ve never worked on a trail before, we can teach you. I’m still pretty new to this, I just got involved a few years ago and I’m still learning, so there’s always new faces that show up and we love to teach them how to cut trail,” said Eckert.

The Munising Bay Trail Network’s motto is to “bike, hike, look around.”

To learn how to help support or volunteer for the MBTN, go to their webpage here.

See their upcoming events, including work bees on their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.