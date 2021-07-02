Advertisement

Victim in stable condition after stabbing in Marquette

By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One victim is in stable condition after a stabbing in Marquette.

Around midnight on Friday, the Marquette Police responded to an assault complaint on the 500 block of High street.

When officers arrived, the victim was then immediately transported to UP Health System in Marquette.

According to the Marquette Police, the suspect was then located shortly after in the same area and transported to UP Health System in Marquette as well.

The suspect is now at Marquette County Jail.

Right now, the investigation is ongoing.

TV6 will continue to give you more updates as more information is released.

