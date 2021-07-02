Advertisement

Strawberry picking season going ‘berry’ well at Gladstone farm

Assistant manager expects at least 200 strawberry pickers per day
By Matt Price
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kids and adults were having a “berry” good time at Gladstone Berry Farm this morning. Under beautiful blue skies, hundreds of honeoye and jewel strawberries went from plants to trays.

Assistant manager Parker Grzybowski says the seasonal average for strawberries picked is around a couple thousand pounds.

“Each tray is about 18-20 pounds,” said Grzybowski. “We have about five bales that we already went through that are 500 trays each.”

As the pandemic continues to affect businesses, Grzybowski says COVID-19 did not stop the farm.

“It’s an outdoor activity,” he stated. “You don’t have to worry too much about spreading COVID as long as you keep a six-foot distance and everything, which is pretty easy outside.”

Strawberry season started a week ago, and Grzybowski expects at least 200 strawberry pickers per day. It is probably less expensive at the farm than at a grocery store.

“It’s in the $18-20 range,” he explained. “That is with the $1.80 per pound, and then the poundage is 10-12 pounds depending on how full you make your tray.”

The farm will have vegetables to be picked just before and during the fall months.

“Later in the summer, we’re going to have sweet corn,” Grzybowski said. “And then in the fall, we’re going to have corn stalks for decorations and pumpkins, winter squash, different types of squashes, and gourds as well.”

Grzybowski says those who want strawberries should come early in the morning each day the farm is open before July 14th. Raspberry and black raspberry picking will start around the end of the month.

