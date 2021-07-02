Advertisement

Several Marquette beaches closed due to unsafe levels of E. coli

The City of Marquette beaches at Tourist Park, McCarty’s Cove and South Beach closed starting at 5:00 p.m. Friday.
FILE. Marquette city logo over a beach scene.
FILE. Marquette city logo over a beach scene.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Several Marquette beaches have been temporarily closed due to unsafe levels of E. coli in the water.

The City of Marquette beaches at Tourist Park, McCarty’s Cove and South Beach closed starting at 5:00 p.m., Friday, July 2, due to unsafe E.coli levels in the water. 

The Marquette Department of Municipal Utilities says recent rains elevated levels of the bacteria.

Lifeguards will remain on duty during this time to inform the public of the unsafe water conditions. There will be “double red” no swimming flags flying during this time to act as additional advisory. Other recreational activities at the beach are still permitted.

The city’s Fire Department will issue a news release Saturday morning, of either beaches reopening, or continued closure. The city will also be conducting daily water samples and will reopen the beaches when state water quality standards are met.

Beach status updates may also be accessed through the city’s website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Michigan, partners announce ‘MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes’ for COVID-19 vaccinations
Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
Stabbing and police lights graphic.
1 hospitalized after overnight stabbing in Marquette
Warning of scam calls for U.P. residents
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Bagpipers play during the 2019 parade.
Curtis Fourth of July parade will honor late parade organizer
The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing about $1.4 million to resurface 6.1...
M-28 resurfacing project in Luce County begins July 6
Strawberry picking season going 'berry' well so far for the farm
Strawberry picking season going ‘berry’ well at Gladstone farm
New Northern Lights YMCA Delta Center location.
Northern Lights YMCA prepares to move