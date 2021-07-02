Several Marquette beaches closed due to unsafe levels of E. coli

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Several Marquette beaches have been temporarily closed due to unsafe levels of E. coli in the water.

The City of Marquette beaches at Tourist Park, McCarty’s Cove and South Beach closed starting at 5:00 p.m., Friday, July 2, due to unsafe E.coli levels in the water.

The Marquette Department of Municipal Utilities says recent rains elevated levels of the bacteria.

Lifeguards will remain on duty during this time to inform the public of the unsafe water conditions. There will be “double red” no swimming flags flying during this time to act as additional advisory. Other recreational activities at the beach are still permitted.

The city’s Fire Department will issue a news release Saturday morning, of either beaches reopening, or continued closure. The city will also be conducting daily water samples and will reopen the beaches when state water quality standards are met.

Beach status updates may also be accessed through the city’s website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.