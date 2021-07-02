Plan on a Sizzling Fourth of July Weekend

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

Highs: 80s to around 90, locally cooler near the Great Lakes

Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid, chance of evening showers and thunderstorms west

Highs: around 90, coolest near the Great Lakes

Monday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: mid 70s to mid 80s

Expect much cooler temperatures on Tuesday into Wednesday with some warming late in the week. Dry weather should prevail until at least the end of the work week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.