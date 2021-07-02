Plan on a Sizzling Fourth of July Weekend
Saturday and Sunday Will be Dry; Showers May Occur Monday
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer
Highs: 80s to around 90, locally cooler near the Great Lakes
Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid, chance of evening showers and thunderstorms west
Highs: around 90, coolest near the Great Lakes
Monday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms
Highs: mid 70s to mid 80s
Expect much cooler temperatures on Tuesday into Wednesday with some warming late in the week. Dry weather should prevail until at least the end of the work week.
