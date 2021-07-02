Peter White Public Library receives donation of ‘build imagination box’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is integrating STEM education into its children’s resource center.

The “build imagination box” was presented to the library this morning by the Michigan Architectural Foundation.

It was funded by the MAF, the Rae Dumke Development Fund, the Baldwin Public Library and the AIA Upper Peninsula.

The imagination box will be available for free play in the maker’s space towards the start of the school year.

Sarah Rehborg, the children’s librarian, says the hold out is because the library is still trying to avoid multi-touch surfaces with the younger children.

The gifted imagination box includes toys, building blocks and other play materials that foster creativity and cognitive development.

“I think an important part of it is, as they build, they might find some of these things, well, maybe too tall. It’s kind of leaning over, what do I need to do to straighten it up? They learn intuitively, then through trial and error, of how to correct things.” says a representative from the MAF, Kirk Delzer.

U.P. libraries received 3 out of 14 build imagination boxes in the state of Michigan.

The other two were gifted to the Portage Lake District Library and the Mackinac Island Public Library.

