Advertisement

Peter White Public Library receives donation of ‘build imagination box’

The gift will provide playful STEM education to young children
The build imagination box at the Peter White Public Library.
The build imagination box at the Peter White Public Library.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is integrating STEM education into its children’s resource center.

The “build imagination box” was presented to the library this morning by the Michigan Architectural Foundation.

It was funded by the MAF, the Rae Dumke Development Fund, the Baldwin Public Library and the AIA Upper Peninsula.

The imagination box will be available for free play in the maker’s space towards the start of the school year.

Sarah Rehborg, the children’s librarian, says the hold out is because the library is still trying to avoid multi-touch surfaces with the younger children.

The gifted imagination box includes toys, building blocks and other play materials that foster creativity and cognitive development.

“I think an important part of it is, as they build, they might find some of these things, well, maybe too tall. It’s kind of leaning over, what do I need to do to straighten it up? They learn intuitively, then through trial and error, of how to correct things.” says a representative from the MAF, Kirk Delzer.

U.P. libraries received 3 out of 14 build imagination boxes in the state of Michigan.

The other two were gifted to the Portage Lake District Library and the Mackinac Island Public Library.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Michigan, partners announce ‘MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes’ for COVID-19 vaccinations
Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
Stabbing and police lights graphic.
1 hospitalized after overnight stabbing in Marquette
Warning of scam calls for U.P. residents
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

'MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes' graphic.
On day 1, nearly 465K register for MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes’
Trainer Travis and Tia Trudgeon do a core workout for Fitness Friday.
Fitness Friday
Photo of the UPHP building in Marquette. (WLUC Photo)
UP Health Plan offering coronavirus vaccine incentives to members
Nestled in the middle of the beautiful Lac La Belle, Wilderness Resort is open year-round and...
Wilderness Resort offers full campground experience