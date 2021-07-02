Advertisement

Painters misspell ‘Plover’ on Wisconsin city’s water tower

Village Administrator Dan Mahoney said the mistake was quickly covered and repainting should be finished on Friday.
Village of Plover was misspelled while crews painted the name on its water tower.
Village of Plover was misspelled while crews painted the name on its water tower. (WSAW photo from Burst submission)((Submitted))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PLOVER, Wis. (AP) - Painters are scrambling to fix a giant typo on the village of Plover’s water tower in Wisconsin.

The Stevens Point Journal reports that crews repainting the tower on Thursday misspelled the village’s name as ``Plvoer.’'

Village Administrator Dan Mahoney said the painters accidentally reversed the templates used to paint the letters before raising them up to the tower. He said the mistake was quickly covered and repainting should be finished on Friday. The mistake became the butt of jokes on social media, with people posts such as ``Lvoe it!!’' and ``Big lvoer of it.’'

One person suggested not correcting the mistake because its making so many people laugh.

