Northern Lights YMCA prepares to move

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Lights YMCA has already hit its fundraising goal for the Annual Campaign.

“The goal this year was $119,000 and we are approximately about $3,500 over goal but we’re not stopping because we know that we have lots of friends of the Y that are still making gifts to us and we’re so grateful,” said Caron Salo, fund development director for the Northern Lights YMCA.

Money raised during the Annual Campaign helps families who might not otherwise be able to use the Y.

“The majority will be for childcare subsidies, day camp which is going on right now and then youth sports and swim lessons,” said Salo.

Later this year, the Bay College M-Tech Center will become to new Delta Center for the Northern Lights YMCA.

“There’s going to be a full-size regulation gym, there’s a family gym that will have lowered hoops to go up and down and also pickle ball available. We’re expanding our fitness center to include an indoor walking track, brand new locker rooms,” said Salo.

There will also be a new section just for kids.

“When you come in to the very front atrium of the building, you can see over to the side, there’s a full youth center ready to go for kids to hang out and have a place to be kids,” said Salo.

The Y hopes to be in the new building by mid to late August. Then phase two of the project will begin.

“In the yellow and the pink is phase 1. And then phase 2 down the line will be to move our pool over here,” said Salo.

Phase one, getting the new building ready to move in, was made possible by the Hannahville Indian Community. The YMCA will be looking for money for phase two soon.

