Advertisement

No Giannis, no problem - Bucks takes series lead over Atlanta

Four players score 20+ points
(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Brook Lopez set a playoff career high with 33 points as the Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence and beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 on Thursday to regain the lead in the Eastern Conference finals. The Bucks own a 3-2 series edge and are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. Game 6 is Saturday in Atlanta. Each team was missing its biggest star as Antetokounmpo dealt with a hyperextended left knee and Atlanta’s Trae Young sat out a second straight game due to a bone bruise in his right foot.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Michigan, partners announce ‘MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes’ for COVID-19 vaccinations
Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
Warning of scam calls for U.P. residents
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Braveworks old Savings Bank Building project rendering.
Changes made to Braveworks brownfield proposal of old Savings Bank

Latest News

Brewers keep their winning ways going, dropping Pirates
Andrea Peet competing in the 2021 Mish Waterfront Marathon in Gladstone.
North Carolina woman living with ALS marks state 34 in Michigan, using a race chair to compete in marathons
Andrea Peet competing in the 2021 Mish Waterfront Marathon in Gladstone.
North Carolina woman living with ALS marks state 34 in Michigan, using a race chair to compete in marathons
Tervo honored with West Family Cup