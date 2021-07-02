NMU students update community garden

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Planting and weeding occurred on Thursday afternoon at Northern Michigan University. Students took time at Lincoln Community Garden to plant some new crops.

Throughout the summer, Student Leader Fellowship Program mentor Sarah Bixby and her other growers are looking to keep the soil in the garden healthy. They are also working to accomplish a compost initiative and teach others about those systems.

“When we got the garden up and running this well this year,” said Bixby, “all of the students involved said, ‘We need to compost,’ because this is a way our garden can have more carbon sequestration.”

“With the Lincoln apartment residents,” said garden campaign manager Rosie Mousseau, “we are trying to educate them on the current composting systems we have here and kind of a ‘Composting 101′ to educate them further on our practices.”

The Lincoln Community Garden growers will host an event later in the month to teach those Lincoln apartment residents some hands-on composting.

