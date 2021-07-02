NMU introduces 2021 Sports Hall of Fame Class

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Athletics Department is proud to announce the newest inductees to the NMU Sports Hall of Fame.

The 2021 NMU Sports Hall of Fame class includes Frank Hamilla, Walt Kyle, Marie (Phillips) Sikkema, Glen Sartorelli, Lori Miller Thurlow and the 1981 Football team.

Homecoming is set for the weekend of Oct. 1-3, 2021, with inductees being featured prominently in Saturday’s parade. Prior to homecoming game festivities on Saturday, an NMU Awards Show will be held at Forrest Roberts Theater Friday, Oct. 1, which will feature the 2021 Sports Hall of Fame class and other Alumni Award winners.

1981 Football Team

The 1981 Football team outscored their opponents 403-196 en route to an 11-1 record and berth in the NCAA Postseason. In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats defeated Elizabeth City, 55-6, before having their season ended in the NCAA Semifinals to Southwest Texas.

The members of the team and coaches are listed below:

Eric Baty, Bill Foster, Craig Medinis, Scott Sible, Scott Weston, Tom Bertoldi, Steve Gjerde, Brian Mellon, Jeff Sindelar, Dave Willman, Steve Bodnar, George Goldasich, John Moore, Bob Stefanski, Curt Wojan, Greg Brownson, Chris Heller, Wayne Naatz, Mark Storm, George Works, Mercer Bryson, Jeff Herman, Andre Nelson, Jim Szczepaniuk, Dan Wyers, Joe Buelt, Steve Hermsen, Reggie Oliver, Brain Tabin, Bob Yauck, Rick Callies, Mike Howe, John Ostermann, Tom Taylor, Gary Zweifel, John Casanova, Dave Iverson, Matt Paupore, Rich Tegge, Tim Chapman, Mike Karkkainen, Tod Pentecost, Bill Thornton, John Chappelle, Tom Kell, Barry Petersen, Gerard Valesano, Bill Coon, Larry Koreen, Bryan Piester, Dennis Ware, Cary Crabill, Dan Leveille, Steve Preston, James Whiteside, Todd DeVillers, Greg McClain, Pat Prichard, Dale Warren, Glenn Dobson, Jerry McCune, Peter Raeford, Scott Weber, Gary Dravecky, Rob McIntyre, Todd Schweigert, Billy West

Head Coach: Bill Rademacher,

Assistant Coach: Herb Grenke

Assistant Coach: Jim Driscoll

Assistant Coach: Al Sandona

Assistant Coach: Mike Soukup

Frank Hamilla

Basketball

Frank Hamilla was a two-time captain for the NMU Basketball team. Accumulating 587 career points, Hamilla led the team in scoring both in 1958 and 1959. He carried his team to two NAIA District Titles and was 31-11 in his two seasons at NMU.

Walt Kyle

Hockey | Class of 1981

Walt Kyle was a member of the NMU Hockey team for its first Frozen Four run, captaining the team in both 1980 and 1981. In two seasons with NMU, Kyle boasted 90 points (31 goals, 59 assists) while skating in 85 career games. He was selected to the 1981 Senior All-Star Game. Kyle returned to his alma mater following a stint in professional hockey, becoming the second head coach in program history when he succeeded Rick Comley in 2002. In 15 years at the helm of Wildcat hockey, he held a record of 265-263-68.

Marie (Phillips) Sikkema

Gymnastics | Class of 1989

Marie (Phillips) Sikkema competed for the NMU Gymnastics team in 1986 and 1987 where she was a two-time National Qualifier. She earned All-America honors four times in the 1986 season in what’s the best all-around performance in NMU Gymnastics history. She also set records in every event competed (balance beam, uneven bars, vault, floor exercise and all-around). In 1987 she won the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Championship and broke her own all-around record with a score of 37.25.

Glenn Sartorelli

Wrestling | Class of 1985

Glen Sartorelli was a two-time NCAA Division II National Qualifier as a member of the NMU Wrestling team. He earned All-America honors in 1984 when he finished seventh at the national tournament. He went on to become the Menominee High School head wrestling coach for 11 years.

Lori Miller Thurlow

Alpine Skiing | Class of 1981

Lori Miller Thurlow competed for the NMU Alpine Ski team where she finished first in both the Slalom and Giant Slalom eight times during her freshman season. She went on to place eighth at the National Ski Championship in 1979.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.