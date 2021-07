NFL Schedule on TV6 & FOX UP 2021-2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 & FOX UP will be showing many National Football League (NFL) games this year. Below, you will find a full schedule to Green Bay Parckers and Detroit Lions games airing on TV6 or FOX UP.

On FOX UP, you’ll see both Upper Michigan favorites play during Week 1 on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

2021-2022 Packers/Lions Schedule on TV6 & FOX UP (all times eastern):

Pre 1 - FOX UP - Aug 14 - 8:00 p.m. - Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers

Pre 2 - TV6 - Aug 21 - 4:25 p.m. - New York Jets at Green Bay Packers

Pre 3 - FOX UP - Aug 28 - 1:00 p.m. - Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

Week 1 - FOX UP - Sep 12 - 1:00 p.m. - San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions

Week 1 - FOX UP - Sep 12 - 4:25 p.m.- Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

Week 3 - TV6 - Sep 26 - 8:20 p.m. - Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Week 4 - FOX UP - Oct 3 - 1:00 p.m. - Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Week 5 - FOX UP - Oct 10 - 1:00 p.m. - Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 6 - FOX UP - Oct 17 - 1:00 p.m. - Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Week 7 - FOX UP - Oct 24 - 1:00 p.m. - Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers

Week 8 - FOX UP - Oct 28 - 8:20 p.m. - Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals

Week 8 - FOX UP - Oct 31 - 1:00 p.m. - Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions

Week 9 - FOX UP - Nov 7 - 4:25 p.m. - Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 10 - FOX UP - Nov 14 - 1:00 p.m. - Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 11 - FOX UP - Nov 21 - 1:00 p.m. - Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Week 12 - FOX UP - Nov 25 - 12:30 p.m. - Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 12 - FOX UP - Nov 28 - 4:25 p.m. - Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Week 14 - FOX UP - Dec 12 - 4:05 p.m. - Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos

Week 14 - TV6 - Dec 12 - 8:20 p.m. - Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Week 15 - FOX UP - Dec 19 - 1:00 p.m. - Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens

Week 16 - FOX UP - Dec 25 - 4:30 p.m. - Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers (Christmas)

Week 16 - FOX UP - Dec 26 - 1:00 p.m. - Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons

Week 17 - FOX UP - Jan 2 - 4:25 p.m. - Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks

Week 17 - TV6 - Jan 2 - 8:20 p.m. - Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Week 18 - FOX UP - Jan 9 - 1:00 p.m. - Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

All games shown are subject to change, and Weeks 5-18 are subject to NFL Flexible Scheduling.

Click here to view scheduling conflicts for Packers and Lions coverage. Click here to view the entire broadcast schedule for games on TV6 & FOX UP.

