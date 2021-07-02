New U.P. Military Museum open to the public

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - During a special celebration for the Delta County Chamber of Commerce, a new space was recognized to honor the Upper Peninsula’s veterans.

“This is the day we’ve been waiting for, for 100 years. We’re really, really excited about sharing the successes of this community that have taken place over the last 100 years and really celebrating our membership,” said Vickie Micheau, executive director for the Delta County Chamber of Commerce.

It’s a milestone not just for the chamber, but for the entire community.

“It’s been a tremendous 100 years. The success is due to, like I said, our members and a very, very generous and supportive community,” said Micheau.

Thursday, the U.P. Military Museum was opened to the public.

“Which starts with the Civil War and ends with a legacy of the honor flight that is still happening today,” said Ann Jousma-Miller, curator of the U.P. Military Museum.

More than a year of work went into getting the museum ready to open. It’s located in the new chamber of commerce building by the U.P. State Fairgrounds.

“This exhibit brings out so much of what the Upper Peninsula has had to offer, and we can be very proud of that,” said Jousma-Miller.

At the end of the museum is a tribute to the U.P. Honor Flights which still fly veterans to Washington D.C.

“This exhibit is to relive that. Show people what we all see during the day, we have a beautiful video that expresses people’s thoughts during that day,” said Paula Waeghe, a committee member for the U.P. Honor Flight Legacy,

The new U.P. Military Museum and the already existing Marble Museum are open to the public with the Delta County Chamber of Commerce building: eight a.m. till four p.m. Monday through Friday.

