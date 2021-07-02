New food truck open weekends in Marquette County

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Shop local buy U.P., as the newest food truck in Marquette County was up and running Friday afternoon. The owner has been planning this food truck, called “Journeyz Eats,” for a few years now and was set to open up last year but that was delayed because of the pandemic.

Friday, to start its second weekend of operations, Journeyz was set up at the “Michigan Made Store” in Chocolay Township. The owner says it’s the menu that sets it apart from other food trucks.

“Part of what sets us apart is the menu, we don’t do any deep-fried foods, and our nachos and pulled pork sandwiches and we offer several different pizzas and wraps and salads,” said Owner/Operator, Chad Robillard.

Journeyz will be open most weekends. Hours are usually 11 in the morning until 5 in the evening. Saturday July 3, it will be set up at Honor Credit Union in Negaunee.

