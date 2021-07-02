Man who escaped Luce County prison loses appeal in state court

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A man who escaped from an Upper Michigan prison back in 2016 recently lost his case in the Michigan State court of appeals. Alize Montague climbed out of a window at the Newberry Correctional facility on August 15, 2016. He was able to jump to the ground and climb two barbed wire fences, eventually making his way to a motel in the area where he threatened lobby attendant Heather Thornton with a box cutter.

Montague was attempting to steal Thornton’s car when Police apprehended him. In 2018, he was found guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon and of prisoner taking a hostage, kidnapping, and escape from prison. He was sentenced to 30-60 years in prison.

According to court documents, Montague argued that the trial did not adequately define “hostage” to the jury, impacting the outcome of the case. He also argued that there was insufficient evidence. The court disagreed with these arguments, ultimately rejecting the appeal and re-affirming the initial verdict.

