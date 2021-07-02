Advertisement

Man who escaped Luce County prison loses appeal in state court

Alize Montague, who escaped from prison in 2016, attempted to argue that his trial should be thrown out because the court did not adequately define “hostage”.
Alize Montague
Alize Montague (WLUC)
By Alex Clark
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A man who escaped from an Upper Michigan prison back in 2016 recently lost his case in the Michigan State court of appeals. Alize Montague climbed out of a window at the Newberry Correctional facility on August 15, 2016. He was able to jump to the ground and climb two barbed wire fences, eventually making his way to a motel in the area where he threatened lobby attendant Heather Thornton with a box cutter.

Montague was attempting to steal Thornton’s car when Police apprehended him. In 2018, he was found guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon and of prisoner taking a hostage, kidnapping, and escape from prison. He was sentenced to 30-60 years in prison.

According to court documents, Montague argued that the trial did not adequately define “hostage” to the jury, impacting the outcome of the case. He also argued that there was insufficient evidence. The court disagreed with these arguments, ultimately rejecting the appeal and re-affirming the initial verdict.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Michigan, partners announce ‘MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes’ for COVID-19 vaccinations
Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
Stabbing and police lights graphic.
1 hospitalized after overnight stabbing in Marquette
Warning of scam calls for U.P. residents
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Village of Plover was misspelled while crews painted the name on its water tower. (WSAW photo...
Painters misspell ‘Plover’ on Wisconsin city’s water tower
Left to right: Dr. Glenn Seaborg, John Voelker, Clarence 'Kelly' Johnson
City of Ishpeming dedicates newly built ‘3 Sons of Ishpeming’ memorial
NSH located on Razorback Dr. in Houghton. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
Cannabis sales to skyrocket this weekend
All aboard the new playground
Chassell Centennial park gets new playground