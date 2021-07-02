Advertisement

M-DOT easing some lane restrictions for holiday weekend travel

A map showing construction zones in the U.P.
A map showing construction zones in the U.P.(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - AAA expects 1.5 million Michigan residents to travel for Independence Day, and we know the U.P. will be a popular destination. We are helping you prepare for potential traffic delays.

M-DOT says there are 14 U.P. road work zones that will remain active or have lanes closed throughout the weekend. With a constricted construction season in Michigan M-DOT has a lot of road work to fit in each summer but they do try and ease traffic restrictions where they can.

During major summer holidays, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day they lift restrictions to allow for holiday travelers where possible. However they remind motorists that caution is still needed in all work zones.

“We’ve been able to lift them from 18 of the 32 active construction projects in the Upper Peninsula, but be aware that the roads will be busy this weekend there still will be some lane restrictions that will be in place that you’ll have to pay attention to,” says Dan Weingarten, M-DOT Communications Representative.

The restrictions go back into effect for work zones Tuesday July 6 at 6 a.m.

