M-28 resurfacing project in Luce County begins July 6

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing about $1.4 million to resurface 6.1 miles of M-28 in Luce County.

Work will go from Borgstrom Road (Luce County Road 393) to the Chippewa County line in Luce County.

The project includes an asphalt overlay, rebuilt shoulders, guardrail upgrades, and permanent pavement markings. This project includes a three-year materials and workmanship pavement warranty.

Work is set to begin Tuesday, July 6, with an estimated completion date of Friday, Aug. 27. The project map is available on Mi Drive.

One alternating lane will be open on M-28 using traffic regulators and there will be an 11-foot width restriction in effect for the duration of the project.

MDOT says this project will result in a smoother driving surface, extending the lifespan of the roadway and increasing safety.

