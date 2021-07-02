LSSU student loses appeal on terrorism threat charge

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Lake Superior State University student who made threatening social media posts has lost his appeal, according to court records from the Michigan State Court of Appeals. Lucas Gerhard, a 21-year-old Oakland Township man, was arrested after adding an image to his story on Snapchat depicting an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. He added text stating: “Takin this bad boy up, This outta make the snowflakes melt, aye?”

He was arrested after two LSSU students reported the post to Public Safety and charged with making a threat of terrorism. In his appeal, Gerhard argues that the charge violates his freedom of speech. The Court of Appeals disagreed, noting the bayonet fixed to the rifle and current political context as factors in their decision. Gerhard will still face charges in Chippewa Circuit Court.

Read the full decision here.

