LSSU student loses appeal on terrorism threat charge

The Michigan Court of Appeals reaffirmed Chippewa County District Court’s decision to charge Gerhard with making a threat of terrorism.
Lucas Daniel Gerhard, 20<br />(photo courtesy of Chippewa County Sheriff's Department)
By Alex Clark
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Lake Superior State University student who made threatening social media posts has lost his appeal, according to court records from the Michigan State Court of Appeals. Lucas Gerhard, a 21-year-old Oakland Township man, was arrested after adding an image to his story on Snapchat depicting an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. He added text stating: “Takin this bad boy up, This outta make the snowflakes melt, aye?”

He was arrested after two LSSU students reported the post to Public Safety and charged with making a threat of terrorism. In his appeal, Gerhard argues that the charge violates his freedom of speech. The Court of Appeals disagreed, noting the bayonet fixed to the rifle and current political context as factors in their decision. Gerhard will still face charges in Chippewa Circuit Court.

Read the full decision here.

