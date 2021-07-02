Advertisement

Ishpeming VFW Post 4573 hosts bake sale at Festival of Treasures

The bake sale helped raise money to support the Post, which has been closed for over a year.
The bake sale had a variety of home-made baked goods.
By Mary Houle
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A bake sale to support veterans was set up at Ishpeming’s Festival of Treasures Friday.

Women from Ishpeming VFW Post 4573 baked for two days in preparation for the sale.

Baked goods included cookies, bread, and home-made “finn cheese” – an oven-baked cheese originated in Finland.

Everything was set up outside the old Butler Theater on Main Street.

The VFW Auxiliary Treasurer, Sheila Kjellman, says the Post has been closed for over a year, and they are in need of more fundraising.

“They decided to try to raise some money so we could get our utilities paid and stay open. We were having fish frys, we were having bingo, we haven’t been able to have any of that,” says Kgellman. “So us women at the Auxiliary decided to have a bake sale.”

The bake sale ran the length of the Festival; from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

