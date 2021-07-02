Houghton County Memorial Airport awarded $1M FAA grant

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Gary Peters (D-MI) Friday announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation will be awarding $1,075,000 to Houghton County Memorial Airport.

This Federal Aviation Administration grant will go towards purchasing snow removal equipment so the airport can keep serving families in the Upper Peninsula during the winter.

The grant is possible because of the American Rescue Plan Act, which Senators Stabenow and Peters helped pass in Congress.

“Having reliable and safe air service is important to Michigan tourism, commerce, and economic development,” said Senator Stabenow. “This grant is an important investment in the infrastructure of our airports and will help our communities rebound from the pandemic.”

“Safe and reliable air travel is critical to keeping communities and businesses across the UP connected to important markets and destinations, particularly as we work to rebuild from this pandemic,” said Senator Peters. “I’m pleased to announce this federal grant to the Houghton County Memorial Airport, which will help strengthen the airport’s transportation infrastructure and provide safer travel for Michiganders.”

More information on the Department of Transportation Grant program can be found at http://www.dot.gov/grants.

