Hot holiday weekend on the way

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
High pressure and upper-level ridging combine to give us mainly dry, sunny and hot conditions this weekend. Highs will climb to the low 90s for most places inland. Our next front moves in on Monday with showers and storms followed by cooler air.

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: 60s along the shorelines, mid to upper 70s inland

Saturday: Sunny and hot

>Highs: Upper 80s inland to 90°

Sunday: Partly sunny and hot

>Highs: Low 90s inland, 80s along the Great Lakes

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Low 80s

Tuesday: A few lingering showers and cooler

>Highs: Mainly low 70s

Wednesday: Sun mixed with clouds

>Highs: Around 70°

Thursday: Mostly sunny, dry, and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 70s

