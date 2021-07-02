Heat safety reminders for the Fourth of July weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sizzling fireworks and sizzling temperatures are in the forecast on Independence Day.

The dangers of heat exhaustion and heat stroke are important to remember as we get caught up in the excitement this weekend.

Marquette Fire Department Paramedic Firefighter Logan Triest said their full crew is prepared for an increase in calls for heat-related illnesses.

“A lot of times with heat stroke, it’s usually the lack of preparation beforehand,” he said.

The department and local fitness trainers remind that the biggest step in prevention is staying hydrated -- before you head out the door.

“Start off your day with at least 16-20 ounces of water. And about an hour later after that, same thing. Just really make sure with every meal that you’re having, have a large glass of water. And if not (having a meal), have two glasses of water. Just to make sure everyone’s hydrated and staying healthy,” explained Travis Alexander, owner of TM Fitness.

Triest and Alexander advise about 60 to 80 ounces of water a day.

They also remind to know your limits, as each of our bodies respond differently to the heat.

Take breaks under the shade for relief, or protect yourself from the sun with a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen.

Feeling dizzy can be a sign of heat exhaustion -- this includes muscle cramps, pale skin and excessive sweating.

But it’s when that sweating stops -- that heat stroke is possible for any of us.

Medics then urge to call 911 immediately, while moving the person to a cooler place or treating them with cool compresses.

“It’s important to reverse the effects of heat stroke as soon as possible. You know, you don’t want to overheat your brain. It’s very dangerous. It’s essentially like a fever that you can’t control. Cold packs on the neck, shade, water are all important aspects to hit in terms of prevention,” explained Triest.

