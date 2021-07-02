Advertisement

Fourth of July parade an ‘essential’ thanks to front line workers

By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fourth of July parade in Marquette will take on additional meaning -- celebrating our nation’s birthday and our essential workers who sacrificed their safety during the pandemic.

UP Health System Marquette has announced that around a hundred employees and their family members will be walking in the downtown parade this Sunday.

It’s their sign of thanks to the community for their support this year.

And they said that Sunday’s parade will be their first public event getting back to a sense of normalcy -- joining friends, family and the community to celebrate our nation’s birthday.

“It means everything. Our team has worked so hard to help get our community through the pandemic. And the community has supported us right back. So it’s the perfect opportunity to bring everything together - and walk down (Marquette’s) Third Street together,” said Molly Holmstrom-Bolster, UP Health System-Marquette Employee Relations Committee Chair.

The Marquette Fourth of July Parade is being held Sunday, July 4, beginning at noon at the Berry Event Center and proceeding down Third Street, past Marquette Commons then ending at Baraga Avenue -- City of Marquette information here.

UP Health System Bell will also participate in the Fourth of July parade in Ishpeming -- learn more here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

