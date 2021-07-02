Former U.P. priest sentencing postponed in Dickinson County

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A former Upper Peninsula priest, facing criminal sexual conduct charges, is still awaiting sentencing after today’s hearing was postponed.

75-year-old Gary Jacobs’ sentencing is now scheduled for July 13th in Dickinson Circuit Court.

Back in May, Jacobs pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct 2nd degree in Dickinson County.

Based on his plea deal, he could face between 8 and 15 years in prison. Also included in the plea deal:

Jacobs will serve between eight and 15 years on each of the five total counts, which will run concurrently

Lifetime sex offender registration on the three counts of CSC 1st degree

Tier II registration on the CSC 2nd degree charge

All victims – those involved in the charged cases and those who came forward since – can speak at sentencing if they wish

Jacobs will undergo sex offender counseling

Lifetime electronic monitoring when released

Jacobs also pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ontonagon County, where he was sentenced for 8 to 15 years in prison for those charges.

