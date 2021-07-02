Advertisement

Former U.P. priest sentencing postponed in Dickinson County

Gary Jacobs’ sentencing is now scheduled for July 13th in Dickinson Circuit Court.
(Gary Allen Jacobs mugshot/File)
(Gary Allen Jacobs mugshot/File)(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A former Upper Peninsula priest, facing criminal sexual conduct charges, is still awaiting sentencing after today’s hearing was postponed.

75-year-old Gary Jacobs’ sentencing is now scheduled for July 13th in Dickinson Circuit Court.

Back in May, Jacobs pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct 2nd degree in Dickinson County.

Based on his plea deal, he could face between 8 and 15 years in prison. Also included in the plea deal:

  • Jacobs will serve between eight and 15 years on each of the five total counts, which will run concurrently
  • Lifetime sex offender registration on the three counts of CSC 1st degree
  • Tier II registration on the CSC 2nd degree charge
  • All victims – those involved in the charged cases and those who came forward since – can speak at sentencing if they wish
  • Jacobs will undergo sex offender counseling
  • Lifetime electronic monitoring when released

Jacobs also pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ontonagon County, where he was sentenced for 8 to 15 years in prison for those charges.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Michigan, partners announce ‘MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes’ for COVID-19 vaccinations
Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
Stabbing and police lights graphic.
1 hospitalized after overnight stabbing in Marquette
Warning of scam calls for U.P. residents
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

New Northern Lights YMCA Delta Center location.
Northern Lights YMCA prepares to move
Village of Plover was misspelled while crews painted the name on its water tower. (WSAW photo...
Painters misspell ‘Plover’ on Wisconsin city’s water tower
Left to right: Dr. Glenn Seaborg, John Voelker, Clarence 'Kelly' Johnson
City of Ishpeming dedicates newly built ‘3 Sons of Ishpeming’ memorial
Mugshot for Alize Montague.
Man who escaped Luce County prison loses appeal in state court