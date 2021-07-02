Festival of Treasures returns to Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming returned this Friday July 2, The Festival of Treasures kicked off this holiday weekend downtown with strong turnout. Vendors, live music and food booths lined Main Street and Pearl and Cleveland Streets.

More than 20 art and craft vendors were there for the family-friendly festivities. One person with a booth set up says if feels great to be able to gather like this again.

“After one year of having to wear a mask, not going anywhere, not doing anything, loosing loved ones, I lost a sister to COVID-19, so, it’s been painful but this is great, the sun is shining, people are out, walking, talking, we feel alive again,” said Rose Chivens, Board President of the Marquette County West End Youth Center.

The festival of treasures wrapped up at 5 Friday evening, but there are more activities planned for the holiday weekend including a parade.

