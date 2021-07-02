On day 1, nearly 465K register for MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes’

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The popularity of Michigan’s new MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes is already booming.

Within 24 hours after Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the creation of the sweepstakes – a lottery-style raffle that gives vaccinated Michigan residents a chance to win more than $5 million in cash and a combined total of nearly $500,000 in college scholarships – entries began flooding in.

As of Friday, July 2 at 8:00 a.m. eastern, the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes had received 464,698 applicants for the grand prizes, with 23,978 young Michigan residents signed up for the scholarship drawing.

In addition, the governor’s office says news coverage of the announcement of the sweepstakes at a Lansing press conference Thursday generated nearly $1 million in free publicity about the giveaway and the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

The sweepstakes began Thursday, July 1, and ends on Aug. 3, 2021. Eligibility criteria for each of the drawings is at www.MIShotToWin.com.

“This is an innovative way to encourage more Michiganders to get vaccinated, and I am delighted to see so much excitement for the kickoff of the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes,” said Governor Whitmer. “We understand there are people out there who have questions, and maybe this will motivate them to seek the answers to their questions so they feel comfortable getting vaccinated.”

The sweepstakes will hold a number of drawings including:

$1 Million Drawing Entry dates: July 1 – July 10 Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 10, 2021.

$2 Million Drawing Entry dates: July 1 – August 3 Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 30, 2021.

$50,000 Daily Drawing Entry dates: July 1 – August 3 Open to all eligible persons who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on the date corresponding to the $50k Daily Drawing. The deadline to enter the daily drawing is 11:59 p.m. ET the day prior to the drawing. See official rules for exact dates.

Scholarship Drawings Entry dates: July 1 – July 30 Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 30, 2021. The Scholarship Drawing is only open to legal United States residents residing in Michigan who are between the ages of 12 and 17 as of the corresponding drawing date. The parent or legal guardian must enter the eligible individual in the Sweepstakes for the Scholarship Drawing.



You can register for the sweepstakes online at clicking here. To enter the sweepstakes by phone, please call the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes Hotline at 1-888-535-6136 (press 1) during the following days/times: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday or 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

