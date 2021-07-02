Curtis Fourth of July parade will honor late parade organizer

CURTIS, Mich. (WLUC) - A small Mackinac County town’s Fourth of July tradition has extra meaning this year.

Curtis residents and tourists are gearing up for the annual “Biggest Little Town” Fourth of July parade. This year, the celebration will honor the late George William Kelly, better known as “Captain Bill.”

“Captain Bill was an icon in our neighborhood and in the area of Curtis,” said parade coordinator Mary Gowan. “He got very involved in the community.”

Kelly ran the parade for more than 43 years. He then passed it on to some trusted friends, Mary and her husband John.

“We took over the reins for him when he thought maybe he needed to have some help,” Mary said. “He trained us for a couple of years.”

Kelly died on January 7, 2020. A memorial service is scheduled for July 10 at the Erickson Center. The community will also honor Kelly’s memory on Sunday by going forward with the parade, which will feature one of his favorite traditions.

“He liked to get the bagpipers out here,” said John. “It’s been pretty hard to get them recently with the COVID virus, so we’re trying to rebuild that and get that going again this year.”

While attendance was down to about 4,000 people for last year’s scaled back parade, the Gowans say it typically brings in around 10,000 people. This weekend, they anticipate a big turnout once again.

“We have floats, we have high school bands, and paid bands that come from as far away as Florida to be here,” John said. “We have arranged flyovers for several years, and the firework display here in Curtis is probably one of the largest.”

As the community gathers to celebrate our nation’s independence, the Gowans say Captain Bill will also be in everyone’s hearts.

“It was a focus for him throughout the year, not just in the summer,” said Mary. “He worked on it all year, making contacts and networking and really growing the parade into what it is today.”

The Curtis “Biggest Little Town” parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Curtis Chamber of Commerce.

