City of Ishpeming dedicates newly built ‘3 Sons of Ishpeming’ memorial

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming dedicated its newly built memorial honoring the ‘3 Sons of Ishpeming’ Friday.

Dr. Glenn Seaborg, Clarence Kelly Johnson, and John Voelker were all born and raised in Ishpeming. They all made significant contributions to the entire country in chemistry, engineering, and law.

Family members of 2 of the 3 men attended the ceremony, some sharing fond memories.

Ishpeming’s Mayor, Lindsay Bean, says the memorial has been in progress for almost two years.

“This is a moment of pride for the City of Ishpeming,” says Mayor Lindsey Bean. “It’s just a good opportunity to recognize that, to have a physical monument. It’s nice to have that recognition here; that those people came from this community.”

Mayor Bean praises Bob and Sheryl Marietti for “taking the lead” on building the monument.

She says more memorials are planned for the remainder of the plaza.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.