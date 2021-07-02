Advertisement

City of Ishpeming dedicates newly built ‘3 Sons of Ishpeming’ memorial

The ‘3 Sons’ all made significant contributions to the entire country in chemistry, engineering, and law.
Left to right: Dr. Glenn Seaborg, John Voelker, Clarence 'Kelly' Johnson
Left to right: Dr. Glenn Seaborg, John Voelker, Clarence 'Kelly' Johnson(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming dedicated its newly built memorial honoring the ‘3 Sons of Ishpeming’ Friday.

Dr. Glenn Seaborg, Clarence Kelly Johnson, and John Voelker were all born and raised in Ishpeming. They all made significant contributions to the entire country in chemistry, engineering, and law.

Family members of 2 of the 3 men attended the ceremony, some sharing fond memories.

Ishpeming’s Mayor, Lindsay Bean, says the memorial has been in progress for almost two years.

“This is a moment of pride for the City of Ishpeming,” says Mayor Lindsey Bean. “It’s just a good opportunity to recognize that, to have a physical monument. It’s nice to have that recognition here; that those people came from this community.”

Mayor Bean praises Bob and Sheryl Marietti for “taking the lead” on building the monument.

She says more memorials are planned for the remainder of the plaza.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Michigan, partners announce ‘MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes’ for COVID-19 vaccinations
Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
Stabbing and police lights graphic.
1 hospitalized after overnight stabbing in Marquette
Warning of scam calls for U.P. residents
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Village of Plover was misspelled while crews painted the name on its water tower. (WSAW photo...
Painters misspell ‘Plover’ on Wisconsin city’s water tower
Alize Montague
Man who escaped Luce County prison loses appeal in state court
NSH located on Razorback Dr. in Houghton. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
Cannabis sales to skyrocket this weekend
All aboard the new playground
Chassell Centennial park gets new playground