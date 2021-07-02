Chassell Centennial park gets new playground

CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - Slides, swings and monkey bars – a new playground is open now at Centennial Park in Chassell.

“Between community members and students from Michigan Tech,” said Rich Sinclair, the playground contractor, and owner of Sinclair Recreation. “Some student-athletes came out and donated their time and worked so hard.”

Thanks to the hard work of all, the playground was assembled after concrete solidified the foundation.

It is open now, and just in time for the Fourth of July, but also for another important event.

“The Strawberry Festival is coming up the weekend of the 9th of July,” said Keith Meyers, Chassell Twp. planning commission vice-chair. “One of the things we were trying to do is get everything in place so that it would be available for kids to play on during the Strawberry Festival.”

The Copper County Strawberry Festival happens in Centennial Park with exciting family events and strawberry shortcakes lasting from July 9 through the 10. Which Sinclair says is a great opportunity to check out the playground.

“Coming off of the year that wasn’t, everyone recognizes even more so the importance of being outside in nature, being outside and playing,” said Sinclair. “As playground designers, we do everything we can to help encourage kids to put their electronics down, get off their rear ends, go outside and play and be active.”

Meyers also says it means a lot to the community to encourage outdoor activity and get people closer to their fitness goals and increase everyone’s well-being.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.