Cannabis sales to skyrocket this weekend

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A general partner of one dispensary in Houghton thinks people will use cannabis nearly as much as alcohol this weekend.

Partly because – it doesn’t leave you with a raging headache and a hangover, and anyone over 21 in the state of Michigan can purchase it.

To supply that demand, Northern Specialty Health is selling 5$ pre-rolls, on-sale THC vapes and high or low-dose edibles (whichever you prefer) on sale all weekend long.

“Cannabis definitely can be used moderately, you don’t have to take so much cannabis that you have a bad experience,” said Penny Milkey, NSH general partner. “You can take a very low dose edible, you can have a very mild, chill experience [and] barely notice it’s there but have an extra good time this weekend.”

And finally, as a safety reminder, make sure you are getting a designated driver (or Lyft or Uber) if you plan on using cannabis or alcohol recreationally this weekend.

