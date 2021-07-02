Advertisement

Brewers keep their winning ways going, dropping Pirates

Nine wins in a row
(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WLUC) - Corbin Burnes went beyond seven innings for the first time in the majors, helping the Milwaukee Brewers match their longest winning streak in seven years with a 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The NL Central-leading Brewers have won nine in a row for the first time since April 4-13, 2014, outscoring opponents 66-23 during the streak. Burnes allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts in a career-high 7 1/3 innings. He lasted seven innings twice before in the majors, once this season against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 6.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Michigan, partners announce ‘MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes’ for COVID-19 vaccinations
Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
Warning of scam calls for U.P. residents
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Braveworks old Savings Bank Building project rendering.
Changes made to Braveworks brownfield proposal of old Savings Bank

Latest News

No Giannis, no problem - Bucks takes series lead over Atlanta
Andrea Peet competing in the 2021 Mish Waterfront Marathon in Gladstone.
North Carolina woman living with ALS marks state 34 in Michigan, using a race chair to compete in marathons
Andrea Peet competing in the 2021 Mish Waterfront Marathon in Gladstone.
North Carolina woman living with ALS marks state 34 in Michigan, using a race chair to compete in marathons
Tervo honored with West Family Cup