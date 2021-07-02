Advertisement

Update: Alternating lanes of traffic on US-2 near Naubinway due to crash

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), US-2 is closed in both directions at the intersection with Naubinway Road.
MDOT's MiDrive map showing the crash reported on July 2, 2021 on US-2 in Naubinway.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAUBINWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Update, 7:06 p.m.

US-2 now has alternating lanes of traffic due to the Mackinac County crash.

A stretch of US-2 in Mackinac County is closed late Friday afternoon for a traffic crash.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), US-2 is closed in both directions at the intersection with Naubinway Road. MDOT says the crash was reported at 5:15 p.m. July 2.

The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says crews are still on the scene investigating and cleaning up.

No other details about vehicles involved or injuries reported were immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

