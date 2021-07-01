Skip to content
News
Latest Videos
Weather
Sports
Opening UP
TV6 Livestream
TV6 Night Report Livestream
Search
Homepage
News
State
State Politics
National
National Politics
International
COVID-19 Vaccine
Weather
Radar
Storm Reports
What's Up With The Weather?
That’s What Karl Says
Sports
Friday Night Fever
Sports On Demand
Scoreboard
TV6 Livestream
TV6 Night Report Livestream
The Spirit of Isle Royale
Latest Videos
TV6 Programming
Discovering
Ryan Report
The UPside
Finland Calling
Election Results
National Results Map
State Politics
National Politics
Someplace Special
Community Calendar
Submit Photos & Video
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Employment
Newsletter
Closings
Obituaries
Webcams
Advertise with Us
Opening UP
Open for Business
Back to School & Beyond
Birthday Club
TV6 Canathon
Craft Show Schedule
TV6 Trips with Holiday Travel
Pets
Pump Patrol
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Advertisement
WLUC Livestream Info
By
Gray Media
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Watch replays of newscasts
Live Events
Most Read
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
Gladstone man dead after a motorcycle crash in Delta County
UPDATE: Ishpeming Police no longer need public’s help for Tuesday hit and run incident
UPDATE: Downstate man wins $500K with Michigan Lottery scratch-off instant game
McBroom featured by ‘The Atlantic’ for election fraud investigation
Latest News
Storm Reports
Norlite Nursing Home gradually reopens towards full operation
Munising restaurant owners retire after 38 years in business
Mild winter impacts U.P. economy