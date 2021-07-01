Advertisement

Wilderness Resort offers full campground experience

Peace and quiet can be found in Lac La Belle.
Nestled in the middle of the beautiful Lac La Belle, Wilderness Resort is open year-round and...
Nestled in the middle of the beautiful Lac La Belle, Wilderness Resort is open year-round and offers housing for all sorts of outdoor recreation.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wilderness Resort is open, after undergoing many additions to its campground in the last year.

The campground finalized 15 campsites, including four with full hookups for campers.

For sites without hookups, there is a dump station, a shower, and bathrooms in the main office.

And, it’s in the perfect location for those wanting a little bit of everything Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has to offer.

“We are set here in a beautiful little setting in Lac La Belle,” said Wilderness Resort Co-Owner Richard Olson. “We are connected to Lake Superior via Lac La Belle, so we have great fishing here. We have access directly to ATV and snowmobile trails.”

When winter returns to the Keweenaw, Wilderness Resort is only a minute away from Mt. Bohemia, making it a logical option for skiers and snowboarders to crash at. Learn more here.

